Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 59.72% YOY

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 59.72% YOY

Livemint

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 30.67% YoY & profit decreased by 59.72% YoY

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Primo Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.67% & the profit decreased by 59.72% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 146.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.3% q-o-q & increased by 17.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.26% q-o-q & decreased by 148.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.29 for Q4 which decreased by 60.15% Y-o-Y.

Primo Chemicals has delivered -3.39% return in the last 1 week, -20.93% return in last 6 months and -22.79% YTD return.

Currently the Primo Chemicals has a market cap of 939.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 71 & 34 respectively.

Primo Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.4791.43+12.08%147.8-30.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1010.91-8.3%8.52+17.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.5710.28+12.46%7.65+51.2%
Total Operating Expense112.6198.92+13.84%126.86-11.23%
Operating Income-10.14-7.49-35.26%20.94-148.42%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.19-8.64-17.97%25.23-140.4%
Net Income7.09-15.19+146.68%17.6-59.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.29-0.63+146.03%0.73-60.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.47Cr

