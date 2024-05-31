Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 59.72% YOY

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 30.67% YoY & profit decreased by 59.72% YoY

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Primo Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.67% & the profit decreased by 59.72% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 146.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.3% q-o-q & increased by 17.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 35.26% q-o-q & decreased by 148.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.29 for Q4 which decreased by 60.15% Y-o-Y.

Primo Chemicals has delivered -3.39% return in the last 1 week, -20.93% return in last 6 months and -22.79% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Primo Chemicals has a market cap of ₹939.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹71 & ₹34 respectively.

Primo Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.47 91.43 +12.08% 147.8 -30.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10 10.91 -8.3% 8.52 +17.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.57 10.28 +12.46% 7.65 +51.2% Total Operating Expense 112.61 98.92 +13.84% 126.86 -11.23% Operating Income -10.14 -7.49 -35.26% 20.94 -148.42% Net Income Before Taxes -10.19 -8.64 -17.97% 25.23 -140.4% Net Income 7.09 -15.19 +146.68% 17.6 -59.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.29 -0.63 +146.03% 0.73 -60.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹102.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!