Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 59.72% YOY

Primo Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Primo Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.67% & the profit decreased by 59.72% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 146.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.3% q-o-q & increased by 17.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 35.26% q-o-q & decreased by 148.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.29 for Q4 which decreased by 60.15% Y-o-Y.
Primo Chemicals has delivered -3.39% return in the last 1 week, -20.93% return in last 6 months and -22.79% YTD return.
Currently the Primo Chemicals has a market cap of ₹939.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹71 & ₹34 respectively.
Primo Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.47
|91.43
|+12.08%
|147.8
|-30.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10
|10.91
|-8.3%
|8.52
|+17.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.57
|10.28
|+12.46%
|7.65
|+51.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|112.61
|98.92
|+13.84%
|126.86
|-11.23%
|Operating Income
|-10.14
|-7.49
|-35.26%
|20.94
|-148.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.19
|-8.64
|-17.97%
|25.23
|-140.4%
|Net Income
|7.09
|-15.19
|+146.68%
|17.6
|-59.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.29
|-0.63
|+146.03%
|0.73
|-60.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.47Cr
