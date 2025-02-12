Prince Pipes & Fittings Q3 Results 2025:Prince Pipes & Fittings declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance with a topline decrease of 6.61% and a loss of ₹20.42 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹37.63 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue has seen a decline of 7.13% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have risen, reflecting a 0.94% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 20.85% increase year-on-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the overall decline in profitability for the company.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Q3 Results

The operating income has plummeted by 229.4% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 144.47% year-on-year, further showcasing the challenges faced by the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a significant hit, reported at ₹-1.85 for Q3, a decrease of 154.41% from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Prince Pipes & Fittings has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, -36.76% over the past six months, and -12.4% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3382.62 crore with a 52-week high of ₹720.8 and a low of ₹352.

As of 12 Feb, 2025, out of 13 analysts covering the company, there are mixed sentiments with 3 analysts giving a Hold rating, 5 recommending a Buy rating, and 5 suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company despite its recent struggles.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 577.72 622.07 -7.13% 618.62 -6.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 45.03 44.61 +0.94% 37.26 +20.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.43 27.56 -4.1% 22.91 +15.36% Total Operating Expense 601.19 603.94 -0.46% 565.87 +6.24% Operating Income -23.46 18.13 -229.4% 52.75 -144.47% Net Income Before Taxes -25.19 20.43 -223.3% 53.05 -147.48% Net Income -20.42 14.71 -238.82% 37.63 -154.27% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.85 1.33 -239.1% 3.4 -154.41%