Prince Pipes & Fittings Q3 Results 2025:Prince Pipes & Fittings declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance with a topline decrease of 6.61% and a loss of ₹20.42 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹37.63 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue has seen a decline of 7.13% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses have risen, reflecting a 0.94% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 20.85% increase year-on-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the overall decline in profitability for the company.
The operating income has plummeted by 229.4% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 144.47% year-on-year, further showcasing the challenges faced by the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a significant hit, reported at ₹-1.85 for Q3, a decrease of 154.41% from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Prince Pipes & Fittings has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, -36.76% over the past six months, and -12.4% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3382.62 crore with a 52-week high of ₹720.8 and a low of ₹352.
As of 12 Feb, 2025, out of 13 analysts covering the company, there are mixed sentiments with 3 analysts giving a Hold rating, 5 recommending a Buy rating, and 5 suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company despite its recent struggles.
Prince Pipes & Fittings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|577.72
|622.07
|-7.13%
|618.62
|-6.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|45.03
|44.61
|+0.94%
|37.26
|+20.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.43
|27.56
|-4.1%
|22.91
|+15.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|601.19
|603.94
|-0.46%
|565.87
|+6.24%
|Operating Income
|-23.46
|18.13
|-229.4%
|52.75
|-144.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-25.19
|20.43
|-223.3%
|53.05
|-147.48%
|Net Income
|-20.42
|14.71
|-238.82%
|37.63
|-154.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.85
|1.33
|-239.1%
|3.4
|-154.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
