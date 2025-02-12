Prince Pipes & Fittings Q3 results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹20.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.61% YoY

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Prince Pipes & Fittings Q3 Results 2025:Prince Pipes & Fittings declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance with a topline decrease of 6.61% and a loss of 20.42 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of 37.63 crore reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue has seen a decline of 7.13% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have risen, reflecting a 0.94% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 20.85% increase year-on-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the overall decline in profitability for the company.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Q3 Results

The operating income has plummeted by 229.4% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 144.47% year-on-year, further showcasing the challenges faced by the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a significant hit, reported at -1.85 for Q3, a decrease of 154.41% from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Prince Pipes & Fittings has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, -36.76% over the past six months, and -12.4% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 3382.62 crore with a 52-week high of 720.8 and a low of 352.

As of 12 Feb, 2025, out of 13 analysts covering the company, there are mixed sentiments with 3 analysts giving a Hold rating, 5 recommending a Buy rating, and 5 suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Buy, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company despite its recent struggles.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue577.72622.07-7.13%618.62-6.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total45.0344.61+0.94%37.26+20.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.4327.56-4.1%22.91+15.36%
Total Operating Expense601.19603.94-0.46%565.87+6.24%
Operating Income-23.4618.13-229.4%52.75-144.47%
Net Income Before Taxes-25.1920.43-223.3%53.05-147.48%
Net Income-20.4214.71-238.82%37.63-154.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.851.33-239.1%3.4-154.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-20.42Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹577.72Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
