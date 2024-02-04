Prism Johnson Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.53% YOY

Prism Johnson declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.59% & the loss decreased by 93.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.96% and the loss increased by 101.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.87% q-o-q & increased by 6.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 123.63% q-o-q & increased by 183.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 93.4% Y-o-Y.

Prism Johnson has delivered 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 36.68% return in last 6 months and -6.91% YTD return.

Currently the Prism Johnson has a market cap of ₹8609.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹191.7 & ₹99.35 respectively.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Prism Johnson Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1728.33 1837.81 -5.96% 1774.3 -2.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 382.67 368.43 +3.87% 360.58 +6.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 99.29 95.17 +4.33% 101.34 -2.02% Total Operating Expense 1694.03 1982.98 -14.57% 1815.5 -6.69% Operating Income 34.3 -145.17 +123.63% -41.2 +183.25% Net Income Before Taxes -8.97 213.55 -104.2% -76.99 +88.35% Net Income -3.45 182.73 -101.89% -53.31 +93.53% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 0.43 -116.4% -1.06 +93.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.45Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1728.33Cr

