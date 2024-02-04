Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prism Johnson Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.53% YOY

Prism Johnson Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.53% YOY

Livemint

Prism Johnson Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.59% YoY & loss decreased by 93.53% YoY

Prism Johnson Q3 FY24 Results Live

Prism Johnson declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.59% & the loss decreased by 93.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.96% and the loss increased by 101.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.87% q-o-q & increased by 6.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 123.63% q-o-q & increased by 183.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 93.4% Y-o-Y.

Prism Johnson has delivered 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 36.68% return in last 6 months and -6.91% YTD return.

Currently the Prism Johnson has a market cap of 8609.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 191.7 & 99.35 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Prism Johnson Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1728.331837.81-5.96%1774.3-2.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total382.67368.43+3.87%360.58+6.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization99.2995.17+4.33%101.34-2.02%
Total Operating Expense1694.031982.98-14.57%1815.5-6.69%
Operating Income34.3-145.17+123.63%-41.2+183.25%
Net Income Before Taxes-8.97213.55-104.2%-76.99+88.35%
Net Income-3.45182.73-101.89%-53.31+93.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.070.43-116.4%-1.06+93.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1728.33Cr

