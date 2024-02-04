Prism Johnson Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.53% YOY

Prism Johnson declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.59% & the loss decreased by 93.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.96% and the loss increased by 101.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.87% q-o-q & increased by 6.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 123.63% q-o-q & increased by 183.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 93.4% Y-o-Y.
Prism Johnson has delivered 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 36.68% return in last 6 months and -6.91% YTD return.
Currently the Prism Johnson has a market cap of ₹8609.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹191.7 & ₹99.35 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Prism Johnson Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1728.33
|1837.81
|-5.96%
|1774.3
|-2.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|382.67
|368.43
|+3.87%
|360.58
|+6.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|99.29
|95.17
|+4.33%
|101.34
|-2.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|1694.03
|1982.98
|-14.57%
|1815.5
|-6.69%
|Operating Income
|34.3
|-145.17
|+123.63%
|-41.2
|+183.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.97
|213.55
|-104.2%
|-76.99
|+88.35%
|Net Income
|-3.45
|182.73
|-101.89%
|-53.31
|+93.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|0.43
|-116.4%
|-1.06
|+93.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.45Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1728.33Cr
