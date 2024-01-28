Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Privi Speciality Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 410.04% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 410.04% YoY

Livemint

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.82% YoY & profit increased by 410.04% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Privi Speciality Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.82% & the profit increased by 410.04% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.32% and the profit decreased by 5.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.38% q-o-q & increased by 4.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.85% q-o-q & increased by 157.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 404.79% Y-o-Y.

Privi Speciality Chemicals has delivered 7.16% return in the last 1 week, 12.73% return in the last 6 months, and 5.82% YTD return.

Currently, Privi Speciality Chemicals has a market cap of 4861.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1365.5 & 871.05 respectively.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue403.81455.35-11.32%419.84-3.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.8318.04+4.38%18.06+4.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.4530.68+5.75%29.62+9.55%
Total Operating Expense346.26396.72-12.72%397.48-12.89%
Operating Income57.5558.63-1.85%22.36+157.39%
Net Income Before Taxes39.0840.38-3.22%8.23+374.61%
Net Income28.7630.51-5.72%5.64+410.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.377.75-4.9%1.46+404.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.76Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹403.81Cr

