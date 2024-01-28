Privi Speciality Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 410.04% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.82% & the profit increased by 410.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.32% and the profit decreased by 5.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.38% q-o-q & increased by 4.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 1.85% q-o-q & increased by 157.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 404.79% Y-o-Y.

Privi Speciality Chemicals has delivered 7.16% return in the last 1 week, 12.73% return in the last 6 months, and 5.82% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Privi Speciality Chemicals has a market cap of ₹4861.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1365.5 & ₹871.05 respectively.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 403.81 455.35 -11.32% 419.84 -3.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.83 18.04 +4.38% 18.06 +4.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.45 30.68 +5.75% 29.62 +9.55% Total Operating Expense 346.26 396.72 -12.72% 397.48 -12.89% Operating Income 57.55 58.63 -1.85% 22.36 +157.39% Net Income Before Taxes 39.08 40.38 -3.22% 8.23 +374.61% Net Income 28.76 30.51 -5.72% 5.64 +410.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.37 7.75 -4.9% 1.46 +404.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.76Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹403.81Cr

