Privi Speciality Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 410.04% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.82% & the profit increased by 410.04% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.32% and the profit decreased by 5.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.38% q-o-q & increased by 4.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.85% q-o-q & increased by 157.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 404.79% Y-o-Y.
Privi Speciality Chemicals has delivered 7.16% return in the last 1 week, 12.73% return in the last 6 months, and 5.82% YTD return.
Currently, Privi Speciality Chemicals has a market cap of ₹4861.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1365.5 & ₹871.05 respectively.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|403.81
|455.35
|-11.32%
|419.84
|-3.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.83
|18.04
|+4.38%
|18.06
|+4.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.45
|30.68
|+5.75%
|29.62
|+9.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|346.26
|396.72
|-12.72%
|397.48
|-12.89%
|Operating Income
|57.55
|58.63
|-1.85%
|22.36
|+157.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.08
|40.38
|-3.22%
|8.23
|+374.61%
|Net Income
|28.76
|30.51
|-5.72%
|5.64
|+410.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.37
|7.75
|-4.9%
|1.46
|+404.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.76Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹403.81Cr
