Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 results : profit at ₹31.02Cr, Revenue increased by 21.48% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Privi Speciality Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.48% & the profit came at ₹31.02cr.
It is noteworthy that Privi Speciality Chemicals had declared a loss of ₹13.68cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & decreased by 10.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.75% q-o-q & increased by 8172.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.16 for Q4 which increased by 336.79% Y-o-Y.
Privi Speciality Chemicals has delivered 12.74% return in the last 1 week, 8.53% return in the last 6 months and 12.51% YTD return.
Currently, Privi Speciality Chemicals has a market cap of ₹5169.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1365.5 & ₹975 respectively.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|484.35
|403.81
|+19.94%
|398.71
|+21.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18
|18.83
|-4.39%
|20.16
|-10.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.56
|32.45
|-8.9%
|31.35
|-5.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|422.91
|346.26
|+22.14%
|397.97
|+6.27%
|Operating Income
|61.43
|57.55
|+6.75%
|0.74
|+8172.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.96
|39.08
|+12.47%
|-18.72
|+334.83%
|Net Income
|31.02
|28.76
|+7.86%
|-13.68
|+326.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.16
|7.37
|+10.72%
|-3.45
|+336.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.02Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹484.35Cr
