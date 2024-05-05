Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 results : profit at ₹31.02Cr, Revenue increased by 21.48% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 results : Revenue increased by 21.48% YoY & profit at ₹ 31.02Cr

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Privi Speciality Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.48% & the profit came at ₹31.02cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Privi Speciality Chemicals had declared a loss of ₹13.68cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & decreased by 10.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.75% q-o-q & increased by 8172.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.16 for Q4 which increased by 336.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Privi Speciality Chemicals has delivered 12.74% return in the last 1 week, 8.53% return in the last 6 months and 12.51% YTD return.

Currently, Privi Speciality Chemicals has a market cap of ₹5169.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1365.5 & ₹975 respectively.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 484.35 403.81 +19.94% 398.71 +21.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18 18.83 -4.39% 20.16 -10.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.56 32.45 -8.9% 31.35 -5.71% Total Operating Expense 422.91 346.26 +22.14% 397.97 +6.27% Operating Income 61.43 57.55 +6.75% 0.74 +8172.95% Net Income Before Taxes 43.96 39.08 +12.47% -18.72 +334.83% Net Income 31.02 28.76 +7.86% -13.68 +326.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.16 7.37 +10.72% -3.45 +336.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.02Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹484.35Cr

