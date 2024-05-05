Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 results : profit at 31.02Cr, Revenue increased by 21.48% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 results : profit at ₹31.02Cr, Revenue increased by 21.48% YoY

Livemint

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 results : Revenue increased by 21.48% YoY & profit at 31.02Cr

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Privi Speciality Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.48% & the profit came at 31.02cr.

It is noteworthy that Privi Speciality Chemicals had declared a loss of 13.68cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.39% q-o-q & decreased by 10.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.75% q-o-q & increased by 8172.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.16 for Q4 which increased by 336.79% Y-o-Y.

Privi Speciality Chemicals has delivered 12.74% return in the last 1 week, 8.53% return in the last 6 months and 12.51% YTD return.

Currently, Privi Speciality Chemicals has a market cap of 5169.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1365.5 & 975 respectively.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue484.35403.81+19.94%398.71+21.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1818.83-4.39%20.16-10.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.5632.45-8.9%31.35-5.71%
Total Operating Expense422.91346.26+22.14%397.97+6.27%
Operating Income61.4357.55+6.75%0.74+8172.95%
Net Income Before Taxes43.9639.08+12.47%-18.72+334.83%
Net Income31.0228.76+7.86%-13.68+326.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.167.37+10.72%-3.45+336.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.02Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹484.35Cr

