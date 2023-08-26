Procter & Gamble Health Q1 FY24 results: profit falls by 27.53% YOY

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 FY24 results: profit falls by 27.53% YOY1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Procter & Gamble Health Q1 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.79% YoY & profit decreased by 27.53% YoY
Procter & Gamble Health Q1 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.79% YoY & profit decreased by 27.53% YoY
Procter & Gamble Health, a leading healthcare company, announced their financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on August 23, 2023.
The company reported a 1.79% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of ₹XXXX.XX crore. However, the profit for the quarter declined by 27.53% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Procter & Gamble Health experienced a decline in revenue by 6.15% and a significant decrease in profit by 49.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a q-o-q decline of 8.78% but witnessed a substantial increase of 31.9% YoY.
Operating income also faced a decline, with a decrease of 47.35% q-o-q and 24.63% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of FY24 stood at ₹17.9, reflecting a decrease of 28.72% compared to the previous year.
Looking at the company's stock performance, Procter & Gamble Health delivered a return of -3.46% in the last week, 11.61% in the last six months, and 28.69% year-to-date.
Currently, the market capitalization of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹8444.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5500 and a 52-week low of ₹3870.1.