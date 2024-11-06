Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.56% YOY

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live : Procter & Gamble Health declared their Q1 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 2.78% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 25.56%. This quarter's performance marks a significant improvement over the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 10.4% and profits surged by an astonishing 390.64%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 4.96% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 23.78% year-over-year, contributing to the enhanced profitability. This efficient cost management has allowed Procter & Gamble Health to bolster their operating income, which saw a remarkable increase of 418.04% sequentially and 31.75% on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹49.6, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.57%. This solid EPS growth underscores the company’s robust financial health and operational efficiency.

In terms of stock performance, Procter & Gamble Health has delivered impressive returns of 10.59% in the last week, 16.75% over the past six months, and 15.19% year-to-date, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Currently, Procter & Gamble Health boasts a market capitalization of ₹9202.78 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹5742.4 at its high and ₹4636.55 at its low, reflecting a stable outlook amid market fluctuations.

Procter & Gamble Health Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 313.41 283.88 +10.4% 304.93 +2.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.22 48.63 -4.96% 60.64 -23.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.77 7.16 -19.41% 6.48 -10.96% Total Operating Expense 205.14 262.98 -21.99% 222.75 -7.91% Operating Income 108.27 20.9 +418.04% 82.18 +31.75% Net Income Before Taxes 111.4 22.83 +387.95% 88.05 +26.52% Net Income 82.33 16.78 +390.64% 65.57 +25.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 49.6 19.05 +160.36% 39.5 +25.57%