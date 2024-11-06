Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.56% YOY

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live : Procter & Gamble Health declared their Q1 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 2.78% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 25.56%. This quarter's performance marks a significant improvement over the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 10.4% and profits surged by an astonishing 390.64%.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 4.96% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 23.78% year-over-year, contributing to the enhanced profitability. This efficient cost management has allowed Procter & Gamble Health to bolster their operating income, which saw a remarkable increase of 418.04% sequentially and 31.75% on a year-over-year basis.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹49.6, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.57%. This solid EPS growth underscores the company’s robust financial health and operational efficiency.
In terms of stock performance, Procter & Gamble Health has delivered impressive returns of 10.59% in the last week, 16.75% over the past six months, and 15.19% year-to-date, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.
Currently, Procter & Gamble Health boasts a market capitalization of ₹9202.78 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹5742.4 at its high and ₹4636.55 at its low, reflecting a stable outlook amid market fluctuations.
Procter & Gamble Health Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|313.41
|283.88
|+10.4%
|304.93
|+2.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.22
|48.63
|-4.96%
|60.64
|-23.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.77
|7.16
|-19.41%
|6.48
|-10.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|205.14
|262.98
|-21.99%
|222.75
|-7.91%
|Operating Income
|108.27
|20.9
|+418.04%
|82.18
|+31.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|111.4
|22.83
|+387.95%
|88.05
|+26.52%
|Net Income
|82.33
|16.78
|+390.64%
|65.57
|+25.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|49.6
|19.05
|+160.36%
|39.5
|+25.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.33Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹313.41Cr
