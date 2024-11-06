Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.56% YOY

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.56% YOY

Livemint

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.78% YoY & profit increased by 25.56% YoY

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live

Procter & Gamble Health Q1 Results Live : Procter & Gamble Health declared their Q1 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 2.78% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 25.56%. This quarter's performance marks a significant improvement over the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 10.4% and profits surged by an astonishing 390.64%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 4.96% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 23.78% year-over-year, contributing to the enhanced profitability. This efficient cost management has allowed Procter & Gamble Health to bolster their operating income, which saw a remarkable increase of 418.04% sequentially and 31.75% on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at 49.6, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.57%. This solid EPS growth underscores the company’s robust financial health and operational efficiency.

In terms of stock performance, Procter & Gamble Health has delivered impressive returns of 10.59% in the last week, 16.75% over the past six months, and 15.19% year-to-date, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Currently, Procter & Gamble Health boasts a market capitalization of 9202.78 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 5742.4 at its high and 4636.55 at its low, reflecting a stable outlook amid market fluctuations.

Procter & Gamble Health Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue313.41283.88+10.4%304.93+2.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.2248.63-4.96%60.64-23.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.777.16-19.41%6.48-10.96%
Total Operating Expense205.14262.98-21.99%222.75-7.91%
Operating Income108.2720.9+418.04%82.18+31.75%
Net Income Before Taxes111.422.83+387.95%88.05+26.52%
Net Income82.3316.78+390.64%65.57+25.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS49.619.05+160.36%39.5+25.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.33Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹313.41Cr

