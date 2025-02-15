Promact Impex Q3 Results 2025:Promact Impex declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 41.67% year-over-year, with profits soaring by an impressive 275%. The profit stood at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹0.34 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Promact Impex experienced significant growth, with revenue doubling by 100% and profit increasing by 600%. This marks a substantial improvement in the company’s financial health.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw no change on a quarter-over-quarter basis, while there was a notable decrease of 33.33% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efficiency in managing costs.

Promact Impex Q3 Results

The operating income also showed encouraging results, up by 200% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 50% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹0.23, reflecting a staggering increase of 283.33% year-over-year.

Promact Impex has delivered a -10.87% return in the last week, -5.29% return over the last six months, and a -10.87% year-to-date return.

Currently, Promact Impex holds a market capitalization of ₹6.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹18.76 and a low of ₹7.98, indicating potential volatility in the stock.

Promact Impex Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.34 0.17 +100% 0.24 +41.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.03 -33.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.08 -25% 0.06 -0% Operating Income 0.27 0.09 +200% 0.18 +50% Net Income Before Taxes 0.15 -0.03 +600% 0.04 +275% Net Income 0.15 -0.03 +600% 0.04 +275% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.23 -0.05 +560% 0.06 +283.33%