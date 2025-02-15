Promact Impex Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 275% YOY, profit at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹0.34 crore

Promact Impex Q3 Results 2025:Promact Impex declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 41.67% year-over-year, with profits soaring by an impressive 275%. The profit stood at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹0.34 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Promact Impex experienced significant growth, with revenue doubling by 100% and profit increasing by 600%. This marks a substantial improvement in the company’s financial health.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw no change on a quarter-over-quarter basis, while there was a notable decrease of 33.33% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efficiency in managing costs.
The operating income also showed encouraging results, up by 200% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 50% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹0.23, reflecting a staggering increase of 283.33% year-over-year.
Promact Impex has delivered a -10.87% return in the last week, -5.29% return over the last six months, and a -10.87% year-to-date return.
Currently, Promact Impex holds a market capitalization of ₹6.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹18.76 and a low of ₹7.98, indicating potential volatility in the stock.
Promact Impex Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.34
|0.17
|+100%
|0.24
|+41.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.03
|-33.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.08
|-25%
|0.06
|-0%
|Operating Income
|0.27
|0.09
|+200%
|0.18
|+50%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.15
|-0.03
|+600%
|0.04
|+275%
|Net Income
|0.15
|-0.03
|+600%
|0.04
|+275%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.23
|-0.05
|+560%
|0.06
|+283.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.15Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.34Cr