Promact Impex Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 275% YOY, profit at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹0.34 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
Promact Impex Q3 Results 2025:Promact Impex declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 41.67% year-over-year, with profits soaring by an impressive 275%. The profit stood at 0.15 crore and revenue at 0.34 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Promact Impex experienced significant growth, with revenue doubling by 100% and profit increasing by 600%. This marks a substantial improvement in the company’s financial health.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw no change on a quarter-over-quarter basis, while there was a notable decrease of 33.33% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efficiency in managing costs.

Promact Impex Q3 Results

The operating income also showed encouraging results, up by 200% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 50% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached 0.23, reflecting a staggering increase of 283.33% year-over-year.

Promact Impex has delivered a -10.87% return in the last week, -5.29% return over the last six months, and a -10.87% year-to-date return.

Currently, Promact Impex holds a market capitalization of 6.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 18.76 and a low of 7.98, indicating potential volatility in the stock.

Promact Impex Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.340.17+100%0.24+41.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02-0%0.03-33.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense0.060.08-25%0.06-0%
Operating Income0.270.09+200%0.18+50%
Net Income Before Taxes0.15-0.03+600%0.04+275%
Net Income0.15-0.03+600%0.04+275%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.23-0.05+560%0.06+283.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.15Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.34Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
