Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.92% YOY

Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.27% YoY & profit decreased by 38.92% YoY

Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : Protean Egov Technologies announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a 4.27% decrease in revenue and a 38.92% decrease in profit compared to the previous year.

The company saw a growth in revenue by 8.94% and profit by 26.66% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.24% quarter-on-quarter, but increased significantly by 108.51% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 218.99% quarter-on-quarter, however, it decreased by 62.97% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.75, reflecting a 39.17% decrease year-on-year.

Protean Egov Technologies currently holds a market capitalization of 4916.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1712 and 775 respectively.

Protean Egov Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue222.08203.86+8.94%231.99-4.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total173.22182.79-5.24%83.07+108.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.96.19+76.09%4.7+132.01%
Total Operating Expense211.05213.13-0.98%202.2+4.38%
Operating Income11.03-9.27+218.99%29.79-62.97%
Net Income Before Taxes23.5119.35+21.5%40.89-42.5%
Net Income19.2915.23+26.66%31.58-38.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.753.68+29.08%7.81-39.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.29Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹222.08Cr

