Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.92% YOY

Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.27% YoY & profit decreased by 38.92% YoY

Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : Protean Egov Technologies announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a 4.27% decrease in revenue and a 38.92% decrease in profit compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw a growth in revenue by 8.94% and profit by 26.66% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.24% quarter-on-quarter, but increased significantly by 108.51% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 218.99% quarter-on-quarter, however, it decreased by 62.97% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.75, reflecting a 39.17% decrease year-on-year.

Protean Egov Technologies currently holds a market capitalization of ₹4916.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1712 and ₹775 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protean Egov Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 222.08 203.86 +8.94% 231.99 -4.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 173.22 182.79 -5.24% 83.07 +108.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.9 6.19 +76.09% 4.7 +132.01% Total Operating Expense 211.05 213.13 -0.98% 202.2 +4.38% Operating Income 11.03 -9.27 +218.99% 29.79 -62.97% Net Income Before Taxes 23.51 19.35 +21.5% 40.89 -42.5% Net Income 19.29 15.23 +26.66% 31.58 -38.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.75 3.68 +29.08% 7.81 -39.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.29Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹222.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!