Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.92% YOY

Protean Egov Technologies Q4 Results Live : Protean Egov Technologies announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a 4.27% decrease in revenue and a 38.92% decrease in profit compared to the previous year.
The company saw a growth in revenue by 8.94% and profit by 26.66% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.24% quarter-on-quarter, but increased significantly by 108.51% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 218.99% quarter-on-quarter, however, it decreased by 62.97% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.75, reflecting a 39.17% decrease year-on-year.
Protean Egov Technologies currently holds a market capitalization of ₹4916.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1712 and ₹775 respectively.
Protean Egov Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|222.08
|203.86
|+8.94%
|231.99
|-4.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|173.22
|182.79
|-5.24%
|83.07
|+108.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.9
|6.19
|+76.09%
|4.7
|+132.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.05
|213.13
|-0.98%
|202.2
|+4.38%
|Operating Income
|11.03
|-9.27
|+218.99%
|29.79
|-62.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.51
|19.35
|+21.5%
|40.89
|-42.5%
|Net Income
|19.29
|15.23
|+26.66%
|31.58
|-38.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.75
|3.68
|+29.08%
|7.81
|-39.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.29Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹222.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!