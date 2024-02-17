Prozone Realty Q3 FY24 results : loss at 0.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 33.45% YoY

Prozone Realty declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 33.45% & the loss came at ₹0.5cr. It is noteworthy that Prozone Realty had declared profit of ₹9.43cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.75% q-o-q & increased by 58.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.68% q-o-q & increased by 430.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 104.84% Y-o-Y.
Prozone Realty has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 41.9% return in last 6 months and 21.21% YTD return.
Currently the Prozone Realty has a market cap of ₹627.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹44.8 & ₹20.7 respectively.
Prozone Realty Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41.38
|38
|+8.88%
|62.17
|-33.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.81
|1.17
|+53.75%
|1.14
|+58.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.03
|6.04
|-0.13%
|9.97
|-39.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.75
|28.23
|+15.99%
|60.55
|-45.92%
|Operating Income
|8.63
|9.77
|-11.68%
|1.63
|+430.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.45
|1.73
|-242.03%
|15.38
|-115.96%
|Net Income
|-0.5
|1.39
|-136.19%
|9.43
|-105.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|0.09
|-133.33%
|0.62
|-104.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.5Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹41.38Cr
