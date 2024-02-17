Prozone Realty Q3 FY24 results : loss at 0.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 33.45% YoY

Prozone Realty declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 33.45% & the loss came at ₹0.5cr. It is noteworthy that Prozone Realty had declared profit of ₹9.43cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.75% q-o-q & increased by 58.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.68% q-o-q & increased by 430.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 104.84% Y-o-Y.

Prozone Realty has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 41.9% return in last 6 months and 21.21% YTD return.

Currently the Prozone Realty has a market cap of ₹627.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹44.8 & ₹20.7 respectively.

Prozone Realty Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41.38 38 +8.88% 62.17 -33.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.81 1.17 +53.75% 1.14 +58.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.03 6.04 -0.13% 9.97 -39.56% Total Operating Expense 32.75 28.23 +15.99% 60.55 -45.92% Operating Income 8.63 9.77 -11.68% 1.63 +430.46% Net Income Before Taxes -2.45 1.73 -242.03% 15.38 -115.96% Net Income -0.5 1.39 -136.19% 9.43 -105.35% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 0.09 -133.33% 0.62 -104.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.5Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹41.38Cr

