Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prozone Realty Q3 FY24 results : loss at 0.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 33.45% YoY

Prozone Realty Q3 FY24 results : loss at 0.5Cr, Revenue decreased by 33.45% YoY

Livemint

Prozone Realty Q3 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 33.45% YoY & loss at 0.5Cr

Prozone Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live

Prozone Realty declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 33.45% & the loss came at 0.5cr. It is noteworthy that Prozone Realty had declared profit of 9.43cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.75% q-o-q & increased by 58.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.68% q-o-q & increased by 430.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 104.84% Y-o-Y.

Prozone Realty has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 41.9% return in last 6 months and 21.21% YTD return.

Currently the Prozone Realty has a market cap of 627.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 44.8 & 20.7 respectively.

Prozone Realty Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.3838+8.88%62.17-33.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.811.17+53.75%1.14+58.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.036.04-0.13%9.97-39.56%
Total Operating Expense32.7528.23+15.99%60.55-45.92%
Operating Income8.639.77-11.68%1.63+430.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.451.73-242.03%15.38-115.96%
Net Income-0.51.39-136.19%9.43-105.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.030.09-133.33%0.62-104.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.5Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.