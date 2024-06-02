Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Livemint

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 314.69% YoY & profit decreased by 0% YoY

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Prudential Sugar Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 314.69% & the profit decreased by 0% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 176.19% and the profit decreased by 79.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 185.57% q-o-q & increased by 114.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 176.66% q-o-q & increased by 1851% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.23 for Q4 which increased by 153.67% Y-o-Y.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue70.9625.69+176.19%17.11+314.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.520.18+185.57%0.24+114.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-9.26%
Total Operating Expense66.6324.13+176.16%17.36+283.83%
Operating Income4.331.57+176.66%-0.25+1851%
Net Income Before Taxes0.463.35-86.3%0.69-33.52%
Net Income0.52.42-79.39%0.5-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.230.67-64.94%0.09+153.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹70.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.