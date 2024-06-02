Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Prudential Sugar Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 314.69% & the profit decreased by 0% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 176.19% and the profit decreased by 79.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 185.57% q-o-q & increased by 114.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 176.66% q-o-q & increased by 1851% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.23 for Q4 which increased by 153.67% Y-o-Y.
Prudential Sugar Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|70.96
|25.69
|+176.19%
|17.11
|+314.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.52
|0.18
|+185.57%
|0.24
|+114.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-9.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|66.63
|24.13
|+176.16%
|17.36
|+283.83%
|Operating Income
|4.33
|1.57
|+176.66%
|-0.25
|+1851%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.46
|3.35
|-86.3%
|0.69
|-33.52%
|Net Income
|0.5
|2.42
|-79.39%
|0.5
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.23
|0.67
|-64.94%
|0.09
|+153.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹70.96Cr
