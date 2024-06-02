Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0% YOY

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 314.69% YoY & profit decreased by 0% YoY

Prudential Sugar Corporation Q4 Results Live : Prudential Sugar Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 314.69% & the profit decreased by 0% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 176.19% and the profit decreased by 79.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 185.57% q-o-q & increased by 114.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 176.66% q-o-q & increased by 1851% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.23 for Q4 which increased by 153.67% Y-o-Y.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 70.96 25.69 +176.19% 17.11 +314.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.52 0.18 +185.57% 0.24 +114.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -9.26% Total Operating Expense 66.63 24.13 +176.16% 17.36 +283.83% Operating Income 4.33 1.57 +176.66% -0.25 +1851% Net Income Before Taxes 0.46 3.35 -86.3% 0.69 -33.52% Net Income 0.5 2.42 -79.39% 0.5 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.23 0.67 -64.94% 0.09 +153.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹70.96Cr

