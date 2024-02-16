PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 47.2% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 47.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100% and the loss decreased by 99.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 97.29% q-o-q & decreased by 1.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.82% q-o-q & decreased by 8.28% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 13.87 -100% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.68 -97.29% 0.02 -1.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -71.43% Total Operating Expense 0.03 31.3 -99.9% 0.03 +8.28% Operating Income -0.03 -17.43 +99.82% -0.03 -8.28% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 -17.43 +99.82% -0.02 -47.2% Net Income -0.03 -17.43 +99.82% -0.02 -47.2% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 -3.24 +99.81% -0 -50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!