PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 47.2% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 47.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100% and the loss decreased by 99.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 97.29% q-o-q & decreased by 1.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 99.82% q-o-q & decreased by 8.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|13.87
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.68
|-97.29%
|0.02
|-1.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-71.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|31.3
|-99.9%
|0.03
|+8.28%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-17.43
|+99.82%
|-0.03
|-8.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|-17.43
|+99.82%
|-0.02
|-47.2%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|-17.43
|+99.82%
|-0.02
|-47.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|-3.24
|+99.81%
|-0
|-50%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
