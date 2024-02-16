Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 47.2% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 47.2% YoY

Livemint

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 47.2% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

PS IT Infrastructure & Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 47.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100% and the loss decreased by 99.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 97.29% q-o-q & decreased by 1.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 99.82% q-o-q & decreased by 8.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue013.87-100%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.68-97.29%0.02-1.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-71.43%
Total Operating Expense0.0331.3-99.9%0.03+8.28%
Operating Income-0.03-17.43+99.82%-0.03-8.28%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-17.43+99.82%-0.02-47.2%
Net Income-0.03-17.43+99.82%-0.02-47.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-3.24+99.81%-0-50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

