PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 results : loss at ₹2.89Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 Results Live : PS IT Infrastructure & Services announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, with a revenue increase of 30.64% Year-on-Year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹2.89Cr for the quarter.
The company had recorded a profit of ₹0.13Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue remained stagnant with a 0% growth rate.
Selling, general & administrative expenses skyrocketed by 37543.28% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 36738.07% year-on-year, showcasing a concerning trend in cost management.
Operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 31667.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 15202.31% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in the company's operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-0.54, marking a substantial decrease of 2271.45% year-on-year, which could impact investor confidence.
At present, PS IT Infrastructure & Services holds a market capitalization of ₹111.98 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹28.66 & ₹20.83 respectively, indicating fluctuations in market performance.
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.85
|0
|+0%
|5.24
|+30.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.89
|0.02
|+37543.28%
|0.02
|+36738.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.61
|0.03
|+53967.19%
|5.18
|+220.71%
|Operating Income
|-9.76
|-0.03
|-31667.94%
|0.06
|-15202.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.76
|-0.03
|-31667.94%
|0.14
|-7243.25%
|Net Income
|-2.89
|-0.03
|-9298.11%
|0.13
|-2246.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.54
|-0.01
|-8850%
|0.02
|-2271.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.89Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.85Cr
