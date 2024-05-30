PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 results : loss at ₹2.89Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 results : Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY & loss at ₹ 2.89Cr

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 Results Live : PS IT Infrastructure & Services announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, with a revenue increase of 30.64% Year-on-Year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹2.89Cr for the quarter.

The company had recorded a profit of ₹0.13Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue remained stagnant with a 0% growth rate.

Selling, general & administrative expenses skyrocketed by 37543.28% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 36738.07% year-on-year, showcasing a concerning trend in cost management.

Operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 31667.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 15202.31% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in the company's operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-0.54, marking a substantial decrease of 2271.45% year-on-year, which could impact investor confidence.

At present, PS IT Infrastructure & Services holds a market capitalization of ₹111.98 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹28.66 & ₹20.83 respectively, indicating fluctuations in market performance.

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.85 0 +0% 5.24 +30.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.89 0.02 +37543.28% 0.02 +36738.07% Total Operating Expense 16.61 0.03 +53967.19% 5.18 +220.71% Operating Income -9.76 -0.03 -31667.94% 0.06 -15202.31% Net Income Before Taxes -9.76 -0.03 -31667.94% 0.14 -7243.25% Net Income -2.89 -0.03 -9298.11% 0.13 -2246.22% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.54 -0.01 -8850% 0.02 -2271.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.89Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6.85Cr

