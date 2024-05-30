Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 results : loss at 2.89Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 results : loss at ₹2.89Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

Livemint

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 results : Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY & loss at 2.89Cr

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 Results Live

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Q4 Results Live : PS IT Infrastructure & Services announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, with a revenue increase of 30.64% Year-on-Year. However, the company reported a loss of 2.89Cr for the quarter.

The company had recorded a profit of 0.13Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue remained stagnant with a 0% growth rate.

Selling, general & administrative expenses skyrocketed by 37543.28% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 36738.07% year-on-year, showcasing a concerning trend in cost management.

Operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 31667.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 15202.31% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in the company's operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at -0.54, marking a substantial decrease of 2271.45% year-on-year, which could impact investor confidence.

At present, PS IT Infrastructure & Services holds a market capitalization of 111.98 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 28.66 & 20.83 respectively, indicating fluctuations in market performance.

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.850+0%5.24+30.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.890.02+37543.28%0.02+36738.07%
Total Operating Expense16.610.03+53967.19%5.18+220.71%
Operating Income-9.76-0.03-31667.94%0.06-15202.31%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.76-0.03-31667.94%0.14-7243.25%
Net Income-2.89-0.03-9298.11%0.13-2246.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.54-0.01-8850%0.02-2271.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.89Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.85Cr

