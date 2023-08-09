PSU Banks Q1 results update: PNB, SBI lead as lenders on a strong footing, double the bottomline3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
The overall net profit of 12 PSU banks in the first quarter of FY24 surged to ₹34,418 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹15,307 crore recorded in the April-June quarter of FY23.
The Indian public sector banks (PSBs) have delivered robust performance for the quarter ending June 2023, with many state-run lenders’ net profit growing more than double as compared to the same period last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message