PTC India will hold its first board meeting on Saturday following recent allegations of lapses in governance and operations at its financial lending units.

Rajib Mishra, the company's chairman, did not elaborate on the agenda of the meeting. He was addressing a news conference after shares of non-banking financial company PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) continued to fall on Friday.

A day after three independent directors of PTC India Financial quit citing lapses in corporate governance, the company's stock plunged nearly 20% in early trade on Thursday, while shares of its parent PTC India slid over 6%. On Friday, PTC India shares closed 5.57% lower at ₹94.90 apiece on NSE.

Independent directors – Kamlesh Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew, and Santosh Nayar – had resigned on Wednesday stating that the management failed to act on the “various instances of serious lapses in corporate governance" that they highlighted.

Moreover, the independent directors raised the issue of the appointment of Ratnesh as finance director and CFO. The directors alleged that the chairman and managing director had put off the joining of Ratnesh even after his appointment was done via a “board run process".

PTC India Financial Services is registered with the RBI as a non-banking financial institution. Its business includes providing both equity and debt financing.

The independent directors had also expressed concerns regarding a two-year delay in filing an audit report on bridge loans extended to Nagapatnam Power and Infratech worth ₹124 and ₹150 crore.

The directors said a committee of two independent directors had suggested that the Nagapatnam issue be reported to RBI “as a suspected fraud".

