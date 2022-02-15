PTC India defers Q3 results on SEBI bar over board meet of NBFC arm

Talking of the operational performance, Mishra said: “As per the data filed with CERC, PTC India has clocked a volume of 70.1 billion units in 9 months and 19.4 billion units for the 3rd quarter ending December 31. The volumes as reported to CERC has increased by 10% for 9 months and 5% for the third quarter. The market share of PTC India remained in the band of 51-54% as per CERC filing. PTC India is having strong pipeline of orders and standing on strong fundamentals."