PTC India Financial Services posts Rs103 crore net profit in H1FY23

“We are on a clear path of focused credit growth in future, first half of this year saw slowdown owing to resolutions and completions. PFS continues to build a robust pool of loan project opportunities and intends to pursue it with renewed vigour and partnership with our banking partners. Our focus will solely be towards becoming a leader in green project financing and contribute significantly to India’s target of Net Zero emission economy," the company said in a statement.

