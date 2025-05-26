PTC India net profit jumps 4-fold to ₹372 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Monday posted over fourfold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹371.87 crore in the March quarter compared to a year ago mainly due to exceptional gain of ₹305.96 crore.

The company had a consolidated net profit of ₹91.11 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

However, the total income of the company in the quarter dipped to ₹3,030.51 crore from ₹3,510.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company got an exceptional gain of ₹305.96 crore in the quarter from divesting its entire equity in its wholly-owned subsidiary, PTC Energy Ltd (PEL) to ONGC Green.

The company received a total sales consideration of ₹1,175.75 crore (net of costs to sell) and consequently recorded a profit of ₹305.96 crore, as "Exceptional Items", in the consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

In 2024-25, the company posted a net profit of ₹976.24 crore as against ₹533.16 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income in the fiscal also dipped to ₹16,277.22 crore from ₹16,805.36 crore in the year ago.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 67 per cent i.e. ₹6.70 per share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

According to a company statement, the trading volume for the FY 2024-25 is 82.75 BUs (billion units) vis a vis 74.84 BUs in FY 2023-24.

The contribution of consulting income is ₹50.35 crore for FY 2024-25.

The core trading margin stood at 3.37 paise per unit.

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC India, in the statement, said, "During the last quarter of FY 24-25, our trading income grew by 14 per cent to ₹60.20 crore over the corresponding quarter of last quarter of FY 2023-24. Short-term volumes have contributed 66 per cent of the total volume for the quarter but an improved margin has helped in better realization of trading income."

On our investment management efforts, the divestment of PEL to ONGC Green Ltd was completed during the quarter, and this has contributed ₹457.39 crores to the PAT for the FY 2024-25, he added.

The volume growth of 11 per cent of the FY 2024-25 has been driven by the short-term trades segment without any decline in the trading margin, he noted.