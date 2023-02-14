PTC India profit rises 66% to ₹104 cr in December quarter
PTC India’s total income declined to ₹3,146.91 crore in the quarter from ₹3,338.40 crore in the same period a year ago.
New Delhi: Power trading solution provider PTC India has reported 66% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹104.48 crore for December quarter 2022-23.
