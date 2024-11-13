PTC India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.77% YoY

PTC India Q2 Results Live : PTC India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance in key financial metrics. Despite a decrease in topline revenue by 1.44% year-over-year, the company reported a notable profit increase of 19.77% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, PTC India experienced a revenue growth of 9.44% and a significant profit boost of 24.92%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's profitability even amidst challenges in revenue generation.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial decrease of 7.98% year-over-year, reflecting tighter cost management strategies during this period.

Operating income showed a slight increase of 0.78% from the previous quarter; however, it declined by 21.75% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency over a longer timeline.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.1, marking a decrease of 17.8% compared to the previous year, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of stock performance, PTC India has delivered a return of -5.07% in the last week, -20.49% over the past six months, and -9.82% year-to-date, highlighting significant volatility in its stock price.

Currently, PTC India boasts a market capitalization of ₹5072.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹254.6 and a low of ₹152.65, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.

As of November 13, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to 'Sell' the stock, with one out of one analysts covering the company issuing a sell rating, indicating a cautious outlook for investors.

PTC India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5127.99 4685.59 +9.44% 5203.1 -1.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.46 21.92 -2.1% 23.32 -7.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.23 2.27 -1.76% 25.43 -91.23% Total Operating Expense 4823.96 4383.9 +10.04% 4814.54 +0.2% Operating Income 304.03 301.69 +0.78% 388.56 -21.75% Net Income Before Taxes 218.9 203.05 +7.81% 271.88 -19.49% Net Income 217.24 173.9 +24.92% 181.38 +19.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.1 4.68 +8.79% 6.2 -17.8%