PTC India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.77% YoY

PTC India Q2 Results Live : PTC India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance in key financial metrics. Despite a decrease in topline revenue by 1.44% year-over-year, the company reported a notable profit increase of 19.77% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, PTC India experienced a revenue growth of 9.44% and a significant profit boost of 24.92%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's profitability even amidst challenges in revenue generation.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial decrease of 7.98% year-over-year, reflecting tighter cost management strategies during this period.
Operating income showed a slight increase of 0.78% from the previous quarter; however, it declined by 21.75% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency over a longer timeline.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.1, marking a decrease of 17.8% compared to the previous year, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.
In terms of stock performance, PTC India has delivered a return of -5.07% in the last week, -20.49% over the past six months, and -9.82% year-to-date, highlighting significant volatility in its stock price.
Currently, PTC India boasts a market capitalization of ₹5072.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹254.6 and a low of ₹152.65, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.
As of November 13, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to 'Sell' the stock, with one out of one analysts covering the company issuing a sell rating, indicating a cautious outlook for investors.
PTC India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5127.99
|4685.59
|+9.44%
|5203.1
|-1.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.46
|21.92
|-2.1%
|23.32
|-7.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.23
|2.27
|-1.76%
|25.43
|-91.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|4823.96
|4383.9
|+10.04%
|4814.54
|+0.2%
|Operating Income
|304.03
|301.69
|+0.78%
|388.56
|-21.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|218.9
|203.05
|+7.81%
|271.88
|-19.49%
|Net Income
|217.24
|173.9
|+24.92%
|181.38
|+19.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.1
|4.68
|+8.79%
|6.2
|-17.8%
