Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PTC India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.77% YoY

PTC India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.77% YoY

Livemint

PTC India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.44% YoY & profit increased by 19.77% YoY

PTC India Q2 Results Live

PTC India Q2 Results Live : PTC India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance in key financial metrics. Despite a decrease in topline revenue by 1.44% year-over-year, the company reported a notable profit increase of 19.77% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, PTC India experienced a revenue growth of 9.44% and a significant profit boost of 24.92%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's profitability even amidst challenges in revenue generation.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and a more substantial decrease of 7.98% year-over-year, reflecting tighter cost management strategies during this period.

Operating income showed a slight increase of 0.78% from the previous quarter; however, it declined by 21.75% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency over a longer timeline.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.1, marking a decrease of 17.8% compared to the previous year, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of stock performance, PTC India has delivered a return of -5.07% in the last week, -20.49% over the past six months, and -9.82% year-to-date, highlighting significant volatility in its stock price.

Currently, PTC India boasts a market capitalization of 5072.99 crore, with a 52-week high of 254.6 and a low of 152.65, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.

As of November 13, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to 'Sell' the stock, with one out of one analysts covering the company issuing a sell rating, indicating a cautious outlook for investors.

PTC India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5127.994685.59+9.44%5203.1-1.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.4621.92-2.1%23.32-7.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.232.27-1.76%25.43-91.23%
Total Operating Expense4823.964383.9+10.04%4814.54+0.2%
Operating Income304.03301.69+0.78%388.56-21.75%
Net Income Before Taxes218.9203.05+7.81%271.88-19.49%
Net Income217.24173.9+24.92%181.38+19.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.14.68+8.79%6.2-17.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹217.24Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5127.99Cr

