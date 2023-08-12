PTC India reports 5.62% rise in Q1 net profit to ₹143 crore1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
The company is actively exploring avenues to monetize its wholly-owned subsidiary, PTC Energy Ltd, and has received expressions of interest from various leading corporates
New Delhi: Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Saturday reported a 5.62% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹142.70 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by higher revenues.
