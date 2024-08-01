PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 56.59% YOY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : PTC Industries announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 34.46% and a significant drop in profit by 56.59% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 35.28% in revenue and a substantial 66.73% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 11.88% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 5.14% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 66.7% sequentially and 62.27% year-over-year for PTC Industries.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.38, marking a 59.57% decrease year-over-year.

PTC Industries showcased returns of 1.22% in the last week, 74.64% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 131.87% Year-to-Date return.

With a market capitalization of 20241.91 Cr, PTC Industries has a 52-week high/low of 15702.1 & 4327.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024 also being Strong Buy.

PTC Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue46.8772.41-35.28%71.51-34.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.918.98-11.88%7.53+5.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.154.16-0.32%4.13+0.35%
Total Operating Expense40.9754.71-25.11%55.88-26.68%
Operating Income5.8917.7-66.7%15.62-62.27%
Net Income Before Taxes6.3618.37-65.38%14.86-57.21%
Net Income4.914.72-66.73%11.28-56.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.3810.26-67.06%8.36-59.57%
FAQs
₹4.9Cr
₹46.87Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
