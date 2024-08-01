PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 56.59% YOY

PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : PTC Industries announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 34.46% and a significant drop in profit by 56.59% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 35.28% in revenue and a substantial 66.73% decrease in profit.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 11.88% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 5.14% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 66.7% sequentially and 62.27% year-over-year for PTC Industries.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.38, marking a 59.57% decrease year-over-year.
PTC Industries showcased returns of 1.22% in the last week, 74.64% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 131.87% Year-to-Date return.
With a market capitalization of ₹20241.91 Cr, PTC Industries has a 52-week high/low of ₹15702.1 & ₹4327.55 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024 also being Strong Buy.
PTC Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46.87
|72.41
|-35.28%
|71.51
|-34.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.91
|8.98
|-11.88%
|7.53
|+5.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.15
|4.16
|-0.32%
|4.13
|+0.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|40.97
|54.71
|-25.11%
|55.88
|-26.68%
|Operating Income
|5.89
|17.7
|-66.7%
|15.62
|-62.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.36
|18.37
|-65.38%
|14.86
|-57.21%
|Net Income
|4.9
|14.72
|-66.73%
|11.28
|-56.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.38
|10.26
|-67.06%
|8.36
|-59.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.9Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹46.87Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar