PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 56.59% YOY

PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 34.46% YoY & profit decreased by 56.59% YoY

PTC Industries Q1 Results Live : PTC Industries announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 34.46% and a significant drop in profit by 56.59% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 35.28% in revenue and a substantial 66.73% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 11.88% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 5.14% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 66.7% sequentially and 62.27% year-over-year for PTC Industries.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.38, marking a 59.57% decrease year-over-year.

PTC Industries showcased returns of 1.22% in the last week, 74.64% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 131.87% Year-to-Date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹20241.91 Cr, PTC Industries has a 52-week high/low of ₹15702.1 & ₹4327.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided a Strong Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024 also being Strong Buy.

PTC Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46.87 72.41 -35.28% 71.51 -34.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.91 8.98 -11.88% 7.53 +5.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.15 4.16 -0.32% 4.13 +0.35% Total Operating Expense 40.97 54.71 -25.11% 55.88 -26.68% Operating Income 5.89 17.7 -66.7% 15.62 -62.27% Net Income Before Taxes 6.36 18.37 -65.38% 14.86 -57.21% Net Income 4.9 14.72 -66.73% 11.28 -56.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.38 10.26 -67.06% 8.36 -59.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹46.87Cr

