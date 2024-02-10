Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PTL Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.21% YoY

PTL Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.21% YoY

Livemint

PTL Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit decreased by 11.21% YoY

PTL Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

PTL Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 11.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 47.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 6.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.4 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.

PTL Enterprises has delivered 1.02% return in the last 1 week, 48.28% return in last 6 months and 20.1% YTD return.

Currently, PTL Enterprises has a market cap of 656.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 54.1 & 29.95 respectively.

PTL Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.0916.09-0%16.09-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.750.73+2.62%0.71+6.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.520.53-0.19%0.52+1.31%
Total Operating Expense2.022+1.15%2.06-1.81%
Operating Income14.0714.1-0.16%14.04+0.26%
Net Income Before Taxes12.7517.73-28.09%12.32+3.45%
Net Income5.2910.13-47.76%5.96-11.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.40.77-48.05%0.45-11.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.09Cr

