PTL Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.21% YoY

PTL Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 11.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 47.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 6.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.4 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.

PTL Enterprises has delivered 1.02% return in the last 1 week, 48.28% return in last 6 months and 20.1% YTD return.

Currently, PTL Enterprises has a market cap of ₹656.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.1 & ₹29.95 respectively.

PTL Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.09 16.09 -0% 16.09 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.75 0.73 +2.62% 0.71 +6.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.52 0.53 -0.19% 0.52 +1.31% Total Operating Expense 2.02 2 +1.15% 2.06 -1.81% Operating Income 14.07 14.1 -0.16% 14.04 +0.26% Net Income Before Taxes 12.75 17.73 -28.09% 12.32 +3.45% Net Income 5.29 10.13 -47.76% 5.96 -11.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.4 0.77 -48.05% 0.45 -11.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹16.09Cr

