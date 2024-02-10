PTL Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.21% YoY

PTL Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit decreased by 11.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit decreased by 47.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 6.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.4 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.
PTL Enterprises has delivered 1.02% return in the last 1 week, 48.28% return in last 6 months and 20.1% YTD return.
Currently, PTL Enterprises has a market cap of ₹656.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.1 & ₹29.95 respectively.
PTL Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.09
|16.09
|-0%
|16.09
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.75
|0.73
|+2.62%
|0.71
|+6.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.52
|0.53
|-0.19%
|0.52
|+1.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.02
|2
|+1.15%
|2.06
|-1.81%
|Operating Income
|14.07
|14.1
|-0.16%
|14.04
|+0.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.75
|17.73
|-28.09%
|12.32
|+3.45%
|Net Income
|5.29
|10.13
|-47.76%
|5.96
|-11.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.4
|0.77
|-48.05%
|0.45
|-11.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.09Cr
