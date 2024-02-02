Pudumjee Paper Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 149.49% YoY

Pudumjee Paper Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.01% & the profit increased by 149.49% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.49% and the profit increased by 80.61%.

The operating income was up by 81.21% q-o-q & increased by 162.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.36 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 150.75% Y-o-Y.

Pudumjee Paper Products has delivered 42.56% return in the last 1 week, 86.16% return in the last 6 months, and 54.24% YTD return.

Currently, Pudumjee Paper Products has a market cap of ₹760.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹82.75 & ₹35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pudumjee Paper Products Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 203.72 194.97 +4.49% 181.87 +12.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.18 3.44 -7.56% 2.89 +10.03% Total Operating Expense 163.6 172.83 -5.34% 166.61 -1.81% Operating Income 40.12 22.14 +81.21% 15.26 +162.91% Net Income Before Taxes 42.89 23.64 +81.43% 17.14 +150.23% Net Income 31.86 17.64 +80.61% 12.77 +149.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.36 1.86 +80.65% 1.34 +150.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹203.72Cr

