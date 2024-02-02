Pudumjee Paper Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 149.49% YoY

Pudumjee Paper Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.01% & the profit increased by 149.49% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.49% and the profit increased by 80.61%.
The operating income was up by 81.21% q-o-q & increased by 162.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.36 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 150.75% Y-o-Y.
Pudumjee Paper Products has delivered 42.56% return in the last 1 week, 86.16% return in the last 6 months, and 54.24% YTD return.
Currently, Pudumjee Paper Products has a market cap of ₹760.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹82.75 & ₹35 respectively.
Pudumjee Paper Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|203.72
|194.97
|+4.49%
|181.87
|+12.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.18
|3.44
|-7.56%
|2.89
|+10.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|163.6
|172.83
|-5.34%
|166.61
|-1.81%
|Operating Income
|40.12
|22.14
|+81.21%
|15.26
|+162.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.89
|23.64
|+81.43%
|17.14
|+150.23%
|Net Income
|31.86
|17.64
|+80.61%
|12.77
|+149.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.36
|1.86
|+80.65%
|1.34
|+150.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹203.72Cr
