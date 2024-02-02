Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pudumjee Paper Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 149.49% YoY

Pudumjee Paper Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 149.49% YoY

Livemint

Pudumjee Paper Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.01% YoY & profit increased by 149.49% YoY

Pudumjee Paper Products Q3 FY24 Results Live

Pudumjee Paper Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.01% & the profit increased by 149.49% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.49% and the profit increased by 80.61%.

The operating income was up by 81.21% q-o-q & increased by 162.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.36 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 150.75% Y-o-Y.

Pudumjee Paper Products has delivered 42.56% return in the last 1 week, 86.16% return in the last 6 months, and 54.24% YTD return.

Currently, Pudumjee Paper Products has a market cap of 760.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 82.75 & 35 respectively.

Pudumjee Paper Products Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue203.72194.97+4.49%181.87+12.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.183.44-7.56%2.89+10.03%
Total Operating Expense163.6172.83-5.34%166.61-1.81%
Operating Income40.1222.14+81.21%15.26+162.91%
Net Income Before Taxes42.8923.64+81.43%17.14+150.23%
Net Income31.8617.64+80.61%12.77+149.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.361.86+80.65%1.34+150.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹203.72Cr

