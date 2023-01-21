Punjab and Sind Bank posts 23% jump in net profit, NII climbs by 6.20% YoY in Q32 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- The public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) has declared its Q3FY23 results today.
The public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) has declared its Q3FY23 results today. The bank has posted a net profit of Rs.373 Cr in Q3FY23 against a net profit of Rs.301 Cr for Q3FY22, a growth of 23.92% YoY whereas its operating profit surged by 8.18% (Q-o-Q) and 3.61% (Y-o-Y).
