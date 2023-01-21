Punjab and Sind Bank posts 23% jump in net profit, NII climbs by 6.20% YoY in Q3

The bank said that in Q3FY23, its Yield on Advances grew by 42 bps (Y-o-Y) to 8.11%, while Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 6.20% on a YoY basis in Q3FY23. Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) said that its CASA Deposit climbed by 11.33% YoY and that its percentage of the total deposit climbed to 33.30%, a growth of 67 basis points in Q3FY23. The lender said that Retail Advances climbed by 32.31% to Rs. 14739 Cr. and RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) Advances surged by 19.07% (Y-o-Y) in the quarter ended December 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}