Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025:Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declared their Q2 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.02% & the profit decreased by 31.73% YoY, with profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 7.96%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.96% q-o-q but increased by 12.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.07% q-o-q and decreased by 34.87% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is ₹10.09, which represents a decrease of 31.73% Y-o-Y.
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has delivered -2.81% return in the last week, -29.52% return in the last 6 months and -8.11% YTD return.
Currently, the Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has a market cap of ₹1189.25 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1575 & ₹899.85 respectively.
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|242.13
|242.22
|-0.04%
|242.18
|-0.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.05
|24.53
|-1.96%
|21.43
|+12.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.14
|5.86
|+4.78%
|5.52
|+11.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|222.67
|220.09
|+1.17%
|212.3
|+4.88%
|Operating Income
|19.46
|22.13
|-12.07%
|29.88
|-34.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.57
|18.13
|-8.6%
|24.85
|-33.32%
|Net Income
|12.37
|13.44
|-7.96%
|18.12
|-31.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.09
|10.96
|-7.94%
|14.78
|-31.73%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
₹12.37Cr
What is Q2 revenue?
₹242.13Cr