Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025:Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declared their Q2 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.02% & the profit decreased by 31.73% YoY, with profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 7.96%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.96% q-o-q but increased by 12.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.07% q-o-q and decreased by 34.87% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is ₹10.09, which represents a decrease of 31.73% Y-o-Y.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has delivered -2.81% return in the last week, -29.52% return in the last 6 months and -8.11% YTD return.

Currently, the Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has a market cap of ₹1189.25 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1575 & ₹899.85 respectively.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 242.13 242.22 -0.04% 242.18 -0.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.05 24.53 -1.96% 21.43 +12.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.14 5.86 +4.78% 5.52 +11.23% Total Operating Expense 222.67 220.09 +1.17% 212.3 +4.88% Operating Income 19.46 22.13 -12.07% 29.88 -34.87% Net Income Before Taxes 16.57 18.13 -8.6% 24.85 -33.32% Net Income 12.37 13.44 -7.96% 18.12 -31.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.09 10.96 -7.94% 14.78 -31.73%

