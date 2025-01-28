Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.02% YoY & profit decreased by 31.73% YoY, profit at 12.37 crore and revenue at 242.13 crore

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 05:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025:Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declared their Q2 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.02% & the profit decreased by 31.73% YoY, with profit at 12.37 crore and revenue at 242.13 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 7.96%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.96% q-o-q but increased by 12.23% Y-o-Y.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was down by 12.07% q-o-q and decreased by 34.87% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is 10.09, which represents a decrease of 31.73% Y-o-Y.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has delivered -2.81% return in the last week, -29.52% return in the last 6 months and -8.11% YTD return.

Currently, the Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has a market cap of 1189.25 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1575 & 899.85 respectively.

Advertisement

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue242.13242.22-0.04%242.18-0.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.0524.53-1.96%21.43+12.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.145.86+4.78%5.52+11.23%
Total Operating Expense222.67220.09+1.17%212.3+4.88%
Operating Income19.4622.13-12.07%29.88-34.87%
Net Income Before Taxes16.5718.13-8.6%24.85-33.32%
Net Income12.3713.44-7.96%18.12-31.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.0910.96-7.94%14.78-31.73%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPunjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q2 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 31.73% YOY, profit at ₹12.37 crore and revenue at ₹242.13 crore

FAQs

What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

₹12.37Cr

What is Q2 revenue?

₹242.13Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 05:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts