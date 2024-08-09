Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 56.91% YOY

Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : Punjab Communications announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a topline growth of 2.65% and a significant 56.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.
However, there was a decline of 45.4% in revenue and an increase of 108.89% in loss compared to the previous quarter.
The company witnessed a 3.29% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, but a 6.69% decrease year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 122.71% sequentially, but showing an increase of 39.11% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹-1.11, marking a significant 177.02% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of returns, Punjab Communications delivered -6.09% in the last week, while showing 6.17% return over the last 6 months and 41.43% year-to-date return.
As of now, Punjab Communications has a market capitalization of ₹76.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹77.4 and ₹30.2 respectively.
Punjab Communications Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.21
|5.88
|-45.4%
|3.13
|+2.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.56
|3.44
|+3.29%
|3.81
|-6.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.05
|-14.79%
|0.05
|-7.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.25
|-7.53
|+183.05%
|8.13
|-23.04%
|Operating Income
|-3.04
|13.41
|-122.71%
|-5
|+39.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.34
|15.02
|-108.89%
|-3.1
|+56.91%
|Net Income
|-1.34
|15.02
|-108.89%
|-3.1
|+56.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.11
|-0.39
|-187.94%
|-0.4
|-177.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.34Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.21Cr
