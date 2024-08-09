Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 56.91% YOY

Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : Punjab Communications announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a topline growth of 2.65% and a significant 56.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there was a decline of 45.4% in revenue and an increase of 108.89% in loss compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a 3.29% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, but a 6.69% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 122.71% sequentially, but showing an increase of 39.11% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹-1.11, marking a significant 177.02% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of returns, Punjab Communications delivered -6.09% in the last week, while showing 6.17% return over the last 6 months and 41.43% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Punjab Communications has a market capitalization of ₹76.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹77.4 and ₹30.2 respectively.

Punjab Communications Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.21 5.88 -45.4% 3.13 +2.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.56 3.44 +3.29% 3.81 -6.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.05 -14.79% 0.05 -7.59% Total Operating Expense 6.25 -7.53 +183.05% 8.13 -23.04% Operating Income -3.04 13.41 -122.71% -5 +39.11% Net Income Before Taxes -1.34 15.02 -108.89% -3.1 +56.91% Net Income -1.34 15.02 -108.89% -3.1 +56.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.11 -0.39 -187.94% -0.4 -177.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.34Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.21Cr

