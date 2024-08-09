Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 56.91% YOY

Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 56.91% YOY

Livemint

Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.65% YoY & loss decreased by 56.91% YoY

Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live

Punjab Communications Q1 Results Live : Punjab Communications announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showing a topline growth of 2.65% and a significant 56.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

However, there was a decline of 45.4% in revenue and an increase of 108.89% in loss compared to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company witnessed a 3.29% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter, but a 6.69% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 122.71% sequentially, but showing an increase of 39.11% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at -1.11, marking a significant 177.02% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of returns, Punjab Communications delivered -6.09% in the last week, while showing 6.17% return over the last 6 months and 41.43% year-to-date return.

As of now, Punjab Communications has a market capitalization of 76.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 77.4 and 30.2 respectively.

Punjab Communications Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.215.88-45.4%3.13+2.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.563.44+3.29%3.81-6.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.05-14.79%0.05-7.59%
Total Operating Expense6.25-7.53+183.05%8.13-23.04%
Operating Income-3.0413.41-122.71%-5+39.11%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.3415.02-108.89%-3.1+56.91%
Net Income-1.3415.02-108.89%-3.1+56.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.11-0.39-187.94%-0.4-177.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.34Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.