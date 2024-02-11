Punjab Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 27.31% YoY

Punjab Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.82% & the loss decreased by 27.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.63% and the loss increased by 239.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.5% q-o-q & decreased by 3.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.9% q-o-q & increased by 33.18% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-1.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.

Punjab Communications has delivered -1.36% return in the last 1 week, 92.25% return in the last 6 months, and 33.21% YTD return.

Currently, Punjab Communications has a market cap of ₹72.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹69 & ₹25.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Communications Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.12 2.92 +6.63% 2.35 +32.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.92 3.68 +6.5% 4.07 -3.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 +8.63% 0.07 -21.1% Total Operating Expense 5.6 5.16 +8.48% 6.06 -7.63% Operating Income -2.48 -2.24 -10.9% -3.72 +33.18% Net Income Before Taxes -1.36 -0.4 -239.55% -1.88 +27.31% Net Income -1.36 -0.4 -239.55% -1.88 +27.31% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.13 -0.33 -242.42% -1.58 +28.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.12Cr

