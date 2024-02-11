Punjab Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 27.31% YoY

Punjab Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.82% & the loss decreased by 27.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.63% and the loss increased by 239.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.5% q-o-q & decreased by 3.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.9% q-o-q & increased by 33.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.
Punjab Communications has delivered -1.36% return in the last 1 week, 92.25% return in the last 6 months, and 33.21% YTD return.
Currently, Punjab Communications has a market cap of ₹72.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹69 & ₹25.1 respectively.
Punjab Communications Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.12
|2.92
|+6.63%
|2.35
|+32.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.92
|3.68
|+6.5%
|4.07
|-3.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|+8.63%
|0.07
|-21.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.6
|5.16
|+8.48%
|6.06
|-7.63%
|Operating Income
|-2.48
|-2.24
|-10.9%
|-3.72
|+33.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.36
|-0.4
|-239.55%
|-1.88
|+27.31%
|Net Income
|-1.36
|-0.4
|-239.55%
|-1.88
|+27.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.13
|-0.33
|-242.42%
|-1.58
|+28.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.12Cr
