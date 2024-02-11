Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Punjab Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 27.31% YoY

Punjab Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 27.31% YoY

Livemint

Punjab Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 32.82% YoY & Loss Decreased by 27.31% YoY

Punjab Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live

Punjab Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.82% & the loss decreased by 27.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.63% and the loss increased by 239.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.5% q-o-q & decreased by 3.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.9% q-o-q & increased by 33.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.

Punjab Communications has delivered -1.36% return in the last 1 week, 92.25% return in the last 6 months, and 33.21% YTD return.

Currently, Punjab Communications has a market cap of 72.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 69 & 25.1 respectively.

Punjab Communications Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.122.92+6.63%2.35+32.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.923.68+6.5%4.07-3.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05+8.63%0.07-21.1%
Total Operating Expense5.65.16+8.48%6.06-7.63%
Operating Income-2.48-2.24-10.9%-3.72+33.18%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.36-0.4-239.55%-1.88+27.31%
Net Income-1.36-0.4-239.55%-1.88+27.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.13-0.33-242.42%-1.58+28.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.