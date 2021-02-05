Punjab National Bank clocks 506 crore profit in Q3

NEW DELHI : Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹506.03 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

It had posted a net loss of ₹492.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to ₹23,298.53 crore as against ₹15,967.49 crore, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, there was a profit of ₹585.77 crore during the latest quarter. The lender had posted a net loss of ₹501.93 crore in same period of 2019-20.

Consolidated income increased to ₹23,639.41 crore from ₹16,211.24 crore.

PNB said the current results are not comparable with the year-ago period because December quarter 2019-20 figures are of pre-amalgamated period.

With effect from April 1, 2020, PNB merged United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with itself following government's merger plan.

On the asset front, the bank witnessed substantial improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances by December-end 2020, to 12.99 per cent from 16.30 per cent by the same period a year ago.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at ₹94,479.33 crore by the end of December 2020 as against ₹76,809.20 crore by the year- ago same period.

The net NPAs ratio also softened to 4.03 per cent ( ₹26,598.13 crore) from 7.18 per cent ( ₹30,518.92 crore).

After March 31, 2020, the bank changed its accounting policy for appropriation of recovery in NPA accounts from earlier policy, which has resulted in increase in profit before tax by ₹178.48 crore in third quarter and by ₹449.94 crore in April-December period, PNB said.

PNB stock closed 0.9 per cent down at ₹40.10 on BSE.

