Punjab National Bank posts Rs308 crore net profit in April-June

Country’s second largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday posted a net profit of ₹308 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to ₹1,018 crore a year ago. The numbers may not be strictly comparable due to the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB from April 1, 2020.

In the previous quarter, the bank incurred a net loss of ₹697.20 crore due to substantial decrease in provisioning.

Total income during the quarter under review was at ₹24,292 crore as against ₹15,161 crore in the year-ago same period, PNB said in a regulatory filing. Its capital adequacy ratio under Basel III norms stood at 12.63% as compared to 9.77% a year-ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 14.11% of gross advances during quarter-ended June, down from 16.49% by the year-ago same period. Net NPAs or bad loans were at 5.39%, down from 7.17% in April-June 2019.

“The covid-19 pandemic continues to spread across several countries including India resulting in a significant volatility in global and India financial markets and a significant decline in global and local economic activities. The government of India had announced a series of lockdown measures from March 24, 2020 onwards which have been extended from time to time. Govt of India has directed a calibrated and gradual withdrawal of lockdown and partial resumption of economic activities," the bank said in regulatory filing.

PNB said that the situation continues to uncertain and the bank is evaluating the situation on ongoing basis. Eroding cash flows and extended working capital cycles will be a challenge for the lender.

In June PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao had said hoped the banks to be black in the current financial year 2020-21. The company is expected to book profit every quarter this fiscal and the real impact of the covid-19 will be seen in only in the quarter-ended March, Rao had said.

