Punjab National Bank posts Rs308 crore net profit in April-June

“The covid-19 pandemic continues to spread across several countries including India resulting in a significant volatility in global and India financial markets and a significant decline in global and local economic activities. The government of India had announced a series of lockdown measures from March 24, 2020 onwards which have been extended from time to time. Govt of India has directed a calibrated and gradual withdrawal of lockdown and partial resumption of economic activities," the bank said in regulatory filing.