PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹383 crore, revenue up 5% YoY
PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB) Housing Finance announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Monday, October 24, reporting a rise of 45.9 per cent in net profit at ₹383 crore, compared to ₹262.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.