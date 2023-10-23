PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB) Housing Finance announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Monday, October 24, reporting a rise of 45.9 per cent in net profit at ₹383 crore, compared to ₹262.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,777.8 crore, registering a growth of 5.5 per cent, compared to ₹1,684.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC's) total income rose to ₹1,779.4 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹1,683.43 crore in the same period of the last financial year, PNB Housing Finance Limited said in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The income earned from interest in the quarter under review was ₹1,702.86 crore, up from ₹1,597.54 crore in the July-September quarter of 2022-23. The NBFC's expenses stood at ₹1,272.29 crore against ₹1,343 crore in the year-ago quarter. On the asset front, the Delhi-based housing financer reported its gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.78 per cent, down from 6.06 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, the net NPA of the company promoted by state-owned lender stood at 1.19 per cent in the September quarter compared to 3.59 per cent in the year-ago period. The company's loan book stood at ₹60,852 crore in September-end 2023, up 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“During the first half of the financial year, we have witnessed progress across key business parameters like growth, asset quality and profitability. Our consistent efforts have enabled us to resolve and fully recover a large corporate account..We have also made significant progress in our affordable housing portfolio over the last 3 quarters, and are on track to meet our commitments. Our ROA stood at 2.14 per cent annualised for FY23-24,'' said Girish Kousgi, Managing Director and CEO, PNB Housing Finance.

‘’As we look forward, we are confident of our ability to maintain this momentum and continue the growth trajectory in the fiscal year. We will continue to strive for excellence, leverage available market opportunities and work towards achieving stronger performance,'' added Kousgi.

Ahead of the announcement of Q2FY24 results, shares of PNB Housing Finance settled 3,83 per cent lower at ₹718.30 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!