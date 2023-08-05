Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Results: Net profit declines 25% YoY to ₹152.6 crore; asset quality improves1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Results: The asset quality of the bank improved as both GNPA and NNPA declined during the quarter
Punjab & Singh Bank on Saturday announced their Q1 results and posted a 25% year-on-year decline in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the bank dropped to ₹152.6 crore from 204.7 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. The asset quality of the bank improved as both Gross Non-Performing Assets and Net Non-Performing Assets declined during the April-June quarter.