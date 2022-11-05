Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 net profit rises 27% to ₹278 crore1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 05:02 PM IST
The bank's total income during the September quarter rose by 7 percent to ₹2,120.17 crore
Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its net profit rose 27 per cent to ₹278 crore in the September quarter on the back of reduction in bad loans.This is against a net profit of ₹218 crore in the year-ago period.