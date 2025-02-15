Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Puravankara Q3 Results 2025:Puravankara declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 44.54%, resulting in a loss of ₹92.41 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹77.92 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Puravankara's revenue has also declined by 35.79%. This downturn is concerning, especially in light of the rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and by 31.91% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was particularly troubling, down by 89.92% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 94.55% year-on-year. Consequently, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) fell to ₹-3.92, representing a decrease of 219.15% compared to the previous year.
Puravankara has seen its stock performance suffer recently, delivering -17.74% return in the last week, -49.98% return over the past six months, and -38.29% year-to-date.
Currently, Puravankara boasts a market capitalization of ₹5645.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹569.6 and a low of ₹175.4.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation of a Strong Buy, indicating some optimism amidst the challenging financial results.
Puravankara Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|318.17
|495.54
|-35.79%
|573.7
|-44.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.97
|74.47
|+4.7%
|59.11
|+31.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.28
|8
|+3.5%
|6.73
|+23.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|307.69
|391.55
|-21.42%
|381.53
|-19.35%
|Operating Income
|10.48
|103.99
|-89.92%
|192.17
|-94.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-118.26
|-4.78
|-2374.06%
|106.29
|-211.26%
|Net Income
|-92.41
|-16.78
|-450.72%
|77.92
|-218.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.92
|-0.71
|-452.11%
|3.29
|-219.15%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
