Puravankara Q3 results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹92.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 44.54% YoY

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Puravankara Q3 Results 2025:Puravankara declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 44.54%, resulting in a loss of 92.41 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 77.92 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Puravankara's revenue has also declined by 35.79%. This downturn is concerning, especially in light of the rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and by 31.91% year-on-year.

The operating income for the quarter was particularly troubling, down by 89.92% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 94.55% year-on-year. Consequently, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) fell to -3.92, representing a decrease of 219.15% compared to the previous year.

Puravankara has seen its stock performance suffer recently, delivering -17.74% return in the last week, -49.98% return over the past six months, and -38.29% year-to-date.

Currently, Puravankara boasts a market capitalization of 5645.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 569.6 and a low of 175.4.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation of a Strong Buy, indicating some optimism amidst the challenging financial results.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue318.17495.54-35.79%573.7-44.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.9774.47+4.7%59.11+31.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.288+3.5%6.73+23.03%
Total Operating Expense307.69391.55-21.42%381.53-19.35%
Operating Income10.48103.99-89.92%192.17-94.55%
Net Income Before Taxes-118.26-4.78-2374.06%106.29-211.26%
Net Income-92.41-16.78-450.72%77.92-218.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.92-0.71-452.11%3.29-219.15%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
