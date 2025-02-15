Puravankara Q3 results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹92.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 44.54% YoY

Puravankara Q3 Results 2025:Puravankara declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 44.54%, resulting in a loss of ₹92.41 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹77.92 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Puravankara's revenue has also declined by 35.79%. This downturn is concerning, especially in light of the rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and by 31.91% year-on-year.

The operating income for the quarter was particularly troubling, down by 89.92% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 94.55% year-on-year. Consequently, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) fell to ₹-3.92, representing a decrease of 219.15% compared to the previous year.

Puravankara has seen its stock performance suffer recently, delivering -17.74% return in the last week, -49.98% return over the past six months, and -38.29% year-to-date.

Currently, Puravankara boasts a market capitalization of ₹5645.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹569.6 and a low of ₹175.4.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation of a Strong Buy, indicating some optimism amidst the challenging financial results.

Puravankara Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 318.17 495.54 -35.79% 573.7 -44.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.97 74.47 +4.7% 59.11 +31.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.28 8 +3.5% 6.73 +23.03% Total Operating Expense 307.69 391.55 -21.42% 381.53 -19.35% Operating Income 10.48 103.99 -89.92% 192.17 -94.55% Net Income Before Taxes -118.26 -4.78 -2374.06% 106.29 -211.26% Net Income -92.41 -16.78 -450.72% 77.92 -218.6% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.92 -0.71 -452.11% 3.29 -219.15%

