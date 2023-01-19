PVR garners profit of 16 cr in Q3 versus losses, revenue sees strong growth

During Q3, the company stated that the quarter saw Hollywood’s resurgence with the highest-grossing movie of the quarter ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ and was supported by movies like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Black Adam’. The dominance of Regional cinema continued in the 3rd quarter with blockbusters like ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ and ‘Love Today’. ‘Kantara’ which turned out to be a sleeper hit, was the biggest regional release during the quarter. ‘Drishyam 2’ from Bollywood turned out to be 2nd biggest movie of the quarter and was supported by content like ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Bhediya’.