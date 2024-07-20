PVR Inox Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 119% YOY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
PVR Inox Q1 Results Live : PVR Inox declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.75% & the loss increased by 119% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.23% and the loss increased by 37.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 5.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 156.97% q-o-q & decreased by 201.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -18.21 for Q1 which decreased by 118.61% Y-o-Y.

PVR Inox has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, -4.59% return in last 6 months and -14.88% YTD return.

Currently the PVR Inox has a market cap of 13858.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1875.45 & 1204.2 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

PVR Inox Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1190.71256.4-5.23%1304.9-8.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total164.3170.6-3.69%155.9+5.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization314.2302.8+3.76%290.8+8.05%
Total Operating Expense1253.41280.8-2.14%1243.2+0.82%
Operating Income-62.7-24.4-156.97%61.7-201.62%
Net Income Before Taxes-238.1-175.2-35.9%-107.9-120.67%
Net Income-178.7-129.5-37.99%-81.6-119%
Diluted Normalized EPS-18.21-13.21-37.85%-8.33-118.61%
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPVR Inox Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 119% YOY

