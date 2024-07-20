PVR Inox Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 119% YOY

PVR Inox Q1 Results Live : PVR Inox declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.75% & the loss increased by 119% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.23% and the loss increased by 37.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 5.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 156.97% q-o-q & decreased by 201.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-18.21 for Q1 which decreased by 118.61% Y-o-Y.
PVR Inox has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, -4.59% return in last 6 months and -14.88% YTD return.
Currently the PVR Inox has a market cap of ₹13858.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1875.45 & ₹1204.2 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
PVR Inox Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1190.7
|1256.4
|-5.23%
|1304.9
|-8.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|164.3
|170.6
|-3.69%
|155.9
|+5.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|314.2
|302.8
|+3.76%
|290.8
|+8.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|1253.4
|1280.8
|-2.14%
|1243.2
|+0.82%
|Operating Income
|-62.7
|-24.4
|-156.97%
|61.7
|-201.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-238.1
|-175.2
|-35.9%
|-107.9
|-120.67%
|Net Income
|-178.7
|-129.5
|-37.99%
|-81.6
|-119%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-18.21
|-13.21
|-37.85%
|-8.33
|-118.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-178.7Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1190.7Cr
