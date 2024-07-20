PVR Inox Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 119% YOY

PVR Inox Q1 Results Live : PVR Inox declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.75% & the loss increased by 119% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.23% and the loss increased by 37.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 5.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 156.97% q-o-q & decreased by 201.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-18.21 for Q1 which decreased by 118.61% Y-o-Y.

PVR Inox has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, -4.59% return in last 6 months and -14.88% YTD return.

Currently the PVR Inox has a market cap of ₹13858.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1875.45 & ₹1204.2 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

PVR Inox Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1190.7 1256.4 -5.23% 1304.9 -8.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 164.3 170.6 -3.69% 155.9 +5.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 314.2 302.8 +3.76% 290.8 +8.05% Total Operating Expense 1253.4 1280.8 -2.14% 1243.2 +0.82% Operating Income -62.7 -24.4 -156.97% 61.7 -201.62% Net Income Before Taxes -238.1 -175.2 -35.9% -107.9 -120.67% Net Income -178.7 -129.5 -37.99% -81.6 -119% Diluted Normalized EPS -18.21 -13.21 -37.85% -8.33 -118.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-178.7Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1190.7Cr

