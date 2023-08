PVR Inox, the multiplex chain operator, on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹44.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to a net profit of ₹68.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s net loss narrowed sequentially from ₹285.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased to ₹1,266.6 crore from ₹961.5 crore, YoY.

The company’s average ticket price was up 2.9% at ₹246 from ₹239, QoQ.

Meanwhile, spends per head rose 9.2% to ₹130 from ₹119 in the previous quarter.

