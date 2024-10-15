PVR Inox Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of ₹11.8 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published15 Oct 2024, 01:22 PM IST
PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of 11.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 versus 166.3 crore profit reported in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations stood at 1622.1 crore for the July-September quarter which was down by nearly 19% from 1,999.9 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The consolidated total income for the quarter that ended September stood at 1,663.9 crore which was down about 18% from 2,023.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY24).

The company's expenses in the September quarter came in at 1,678.6 crore which was lower 6.8% from 1,802 crore in Q2FY24.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 01:22 PM IST
