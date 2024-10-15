PVR Inox Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of ₹11.8 crore

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of ₹11.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 versus ₹166.3 crore profit reported in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations stood at ₹1622.1 crore for the July-September quarter which was down by nearly 19% from ₹1,999.9 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consolidated total income for the quarter that ended September stood at ₹1,663.9 crore which was down about 18% from ₹2,023.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY24).

The company's expenses in the September quarter came in at ₹1,678.6 crore which was lower 6.8% from ₹1,802 crore in Q2FY24.