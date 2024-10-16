PVR Inox Q2 Results: Loss at ₹11.8Cr, Revenue Decreased by 18.89% YoY

PVR Inox Q2 Results Live : PVR Inox declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a significant downturn with a loss of ₹11.8 crore, compared to a profit of ₹166.3 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The company's topline witnessed a decline of 18.89%. However, there was a notable improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, which grew by 36.23%.
The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.91% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 5.6% year-on-year. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the overall losses seen in the quarter.
PVR Inox's operating income experienced a remarkable rise of 339.07% compared to the previous quarter. However, the year-on-year comparison shows a significant decline of 62.36%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-1.2 for Q2, a dramatic decrease of 107.1% year-on-year.
Despite the recent financial struggles, PVR Inox has shown a modest return of 1.05% over the past week and an impressive 17.02% over the last six months, although it has seen a decline of 2.31% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹15,905.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1830.4 and a low of ₹1204.2.
As of October 16, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering PVR Inox, there are varied recommendations: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it 'Sell', 4 analysts hold a 'Hold' rating, 5 analysts recommend a 'Buy', and 9 analysts suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation for the company remains a 'Buy'.
PVR Inox Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1622.1
|1190.7
|+36.23%
|1999.9
|-18.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|177.3
|164.3
|+7.91%
|167.9
|+5.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|329.4
|314.2
|+4.84%
|308.6
|+6.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|1472.2
|1253.4
|+17.46%
|1601.7
|-8.09%
|Operating Income
|149.9
|-62.7
|+339.07%
|398.2
|-62.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.7
|-238.1
|+93.83%
|221.7
|-106.63%
|Net Income
|-11.8
|-178.7
|+93.4%
|166.3
|-107.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.2
|-18.21
|+93.41%
|16.91
|-107.1%
