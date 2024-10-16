PVR Inox Q2 Results: Loss at ₹11.8Cr, Revenue Decreased by 18.89% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
PVR Inox Q2 Results Live : PVR Inox declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a significant downturn with a loss of 11.8 crore, compared to a profit of 166.3 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The company's topline witnessed a decline of 18.89%. However, there was a notable improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, which grew by 36.23%.

The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.91% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 5.6% year-on-year. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the overall losses seen in the quarter.

PVR Inox's operating income experienced a remarkable rise of 339.07% compared to the previous quarter. However, the year-on-year comparison shows a significant decline of 62.36%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -1.2 for Q2, a dramatic decrease of 107.1% year-on-year.

Despite the recent financial struggles, PVR Inox has shown a modest return of 1.05% over the past week and an impressive 17.02% over the last six months, although it has seen a decline of 2.31% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market cap of 15,905.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 1830.4 and a low of 1204.2.

As of October 16, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering PVR Inox, there are varied recommendations: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has rated it 'Sell', 4 analysts hold a 'Hold' rating, 5 analysts recommend a 'Buy', and 9 analysts suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation for the company remains a 'Buy'.

PVR Inox Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1622.11190.7+36.23%1999.9-18.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total177.3164.3+7.91%167.9+5.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization329.4314.2+4.84%308.6+6.74%
Total Operating Expense1472.21253.4+17.46%1601.7-8.09%
Operating Income149.9-62.7+339.07%398.2-62.36%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.7-238.1+93.83%221.7-106.63%
Net Income-11.8-178.7+93.4%166.3-107.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.2-18.21+93.41%16.91-107.1%
FAQs
₹-11.8Cr
₹1622.1Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
